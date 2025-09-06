Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs started the 2025 season with a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. A tough blow, considering it was a divisional rival. As if that weren’t enough, things could get even more complicated next week.

The Chiefs will host the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in what will be a rematch of the last Super Bowl won by Jalen Hurts’ team. That’s why Mahomes admits that the loss in Sao Paulo has to be a wake-up call, as Philadelphia is on another level.

“We’re playing the reigning Super Bowl champions next week. It’s not going to be easier. That’s a good football team that we’re playing against next week. We just got have a great week of practice. The leaders in the team got to step up. When we step on that football field, we got to bring it. It’s going to take our best to find a way to win against that team. So, we’ll go back to the drawing board and be ready to go at practice knowing that it’s going to take everything we got next week.”

Why did Chiefs lose to Chargers?

Patrick Mahomes admitted that the Chiefs lost to the Eagles due to a mix of many factors: a slow start with only six points in the first half, too many penalties, and failing to capitalize on opportunities to make big splash plays.

Now, the challenge in the Chiefs’ schedule is enormous. The uphill battle starts by facing the Eagles, but afterward they will also have to go up against contenders like the Ravens, Lions, Commanders, Bills, Broncos, Cowboys, Texans, and of course the second matchup with the Chargers.

