Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning to Chiefs before Super Bowl rematch against Jalen Hurts and Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs began their road back to the Super Bowl with a painful loss in Brazil. Now, the schedule puts an even tougher obstacle in their way: the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs started the 2025 season with a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. A tough blow, considering it was a divisional rival. As if that weren’t enough, things could get even more complicated next week.

The Chiefs will host the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in what will be a rematch of the last Super Bowl won by Jalen Hurts’ team. That’s why Mahomes admits that the loss in Sao Paulo has to be a wake-up call, as Philadelphia is on another level.

“We’re playing the reigning Super Bowl champions next week. It’s not going to be easier. That’s a good football team that we’re playing against next week. We just got have a great week of practice. The leaders in the team got to step up. When we step on that football field, we got to bring it. It’s going to take our best to find a way to win against that team. So, we’ll go back to the drawing board and be ready to go at practice knowing that it’s going to take everything we got next week.”

Advertisement

Why did Chiefs lose to Chargers?

Patrick Mahomes admitted that the Chiefs lost to the Eagles due to a mix of many factors: a slow start with only six points in the first half, too many penalties, and failing to capitalize on opportunities to make big splash plays.

Now, the challenge in the Chiefs’ schedule is enormous. The uphill battle starts by facing the Eagles, but afterward they will also have to go up against contenders like the Ravens, Lions, Commanders, Bills, Broncos, Cowboys, Texans, and of course the second matchup with the Chargers.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Fans react to Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes duel in Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL Week 1
NFL

Fans react to Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes duel in Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL Week 1

Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid's Chiefs after loss with Chargers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid's Chiefs after loss with Chargers

Andy Reid reveals if Xavier Worthy is out for the season with Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

Andy Reid reveals if Xavier Worthy is out for the season with Kansas City Chiefs

Baker Mayfield, Bucs receive great news regarding key player’s status for Week 1 game vs. Falcons
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Bucs receive great news regarding key player’s status for Week 1 game vs. Falcons

Better Collective Logo