The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid need to make many moves to become contenders again during the 2026 season. However, all their success will depend on what happens at the quarterback position.

Patrick Mahomes is still rehabbing from a serious knee injury, and his estimated recovery time is approximately nine months. That would have him arriving just in time for Week 1 if everything goes well.

Therefore, the backup quarterback could be a key factor if the Chiefs want to have Super Bowl hopes. If Mahomes were to suffer a setback, they need a reliable player who can keep them in the fight.

Chiefs need a backup QB

Andy Reid has said he would like Gardner Minshew to return as the Chiefs’ backup quarterback for the 2026 season after Patrick Mahomes’ injury. However, in a shocking turn of events, a big name is suddenly available.

Who will be Chiefs starting QB in 2026?

Patrick Mahomes is expected to be the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2026, but if the star does not recover in time, Derek Carr has become an option after the veteran confirmed he might be coming out of retirement.

Although the scenario seems far-fetched, since Carr wants to compete for a Super Bowl as a starter, an unexpected setback in Mahomes’ recovery could activate this alternative in the coming months. The former Saints and Raiders quarterback was very clear: if the right opportunity arises, he would be willing to return.