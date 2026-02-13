Andy Reid confirms major additions to Chiefs coaching staff for 2026

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced new additions to their coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season. In an offseason filled with evaluation and adjustments, the organization is making strategic moves to strengthen its structure on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs are looking to build on their foundation by bringing in experienced voices and fresh perspectives. With expectations remaining high in Kansas City, these hires reflect a commitment to maintaining a championship standard under Reid’s leadership.

The franchise confirmed several key additions across offensive and defensive roles, reinforcing areas that will be critical in the team’s pursuit of another Super Bowl run.

Andy Reid adds key offensive coaches to Chiefs staff for 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs have added DeMarco Murray as Running Backs Coach and Chad O’Shea as Wide Receivers Coach. Murray brings valuable playing experience and insight to the running back room, while O’Shea adds a strong background in developing passing attacks. Nate Pagan will serve as Offensive Quality Control Coach, supporting game planning and weekly preparation. A key group to help Patrick Mahomes led by new Offensive Coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Kansas City Chiefs bolster defensive coaching staff for 2026 season

On the defensive side, Terry Bradden Jr. joins as Assistant Defensive Line Coach, and CJ Cox has been named Defensive Quality Control Coach. Both hires are expected to provide depth and detailed support to a unit aiming to remain among the league’s most competitive defenses in 2026. It’s important to remember that Steve Spagnulo will come back as Defensive Coordinator.

