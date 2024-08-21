Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones shows frustration with Dak Prescott in Dallas Cowboys contract talks

Jerry Jones is getting tired of the current situation between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones is losing his patience after an exhausting offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott want big contract extensions, but, the team’s front office hasn’t reached the number expected by both stars.

Prescott’s situation is the most complicated because the quarterback has all the leverage to work with. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and Jones cannot stop him as the franchise isn’t an option.

Although the controversial owner believes Dak is the key to win a Super Bowl, he is not willing to make him the highest paid player ever in the NFL. Time is running out.

Why Dak Prescott hasn’t signed with the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones showed his frustration with what’s happening in the NFL. According to the owner, more players aren’t willing to respect their current contracts asking for big money boosts earlier than expected. It’s important to remember that Dak Prescott is under contract for the 2024 season.

“One of the things that I’d like for the fans to really understand is that nine times out of 10, these are existing contracts that you have in place. And you should be able to operate under those but we’ve gotten it now in the NFL, other teams are dealing with it too, where with time left on the contract you still might have a contract discussion. That’s what we’re doing. But none of us, players or teams, want it to hurt the preparation or the likelihood of playing at your best opening day.”

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Yes. If Jerry Jones doesn’t reach an agreement soon with Dak Prescott, the quarterback has a free path to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. His current deal prevents a franchise tag and also gives the star player a no trade clause.

How much money Dak Prescott wants?

Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence reset the quarterback market at $55 million per year. Considering Dak Prescott’s accolades, the Dallas Cowboys will lave to pay at least $60 million annually to keep him.

If they don’t do it, there’s no doubt that in 2025 a lot of teams will be willing to give Dak that money. Of course, the only risk if the Prescott let’s the 2024 season play out is injury.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

