Aaron Rodgers led an epic victory by the Steelers over the Ravens in Week 18 to win the AFC North and clinch a spot in the playoffs. The veteran quarterback showed that, despite his age, he still has the level to compete for a championship.

At the end of that game, NFL Films cameras captured an emotional exchange between Rodgers and Mike Tomlin. The quarterback delivered a very special message to his head coach: “Thank you for bringing me here.”

Tomlin responded: “Are you kidding me? Thank you for coming.” Now, working together with the Pittsburgh Steelers, both will chase the second Super Bowl of their legendary careers as the biggest underdog in the AFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Steelers next rival in the playoffs?

The Houston Texans are the Steelers’ next rival in the wild-card round of the playoffs. That game is scheduled for next Monday night in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers will face a huge challenge against the best defense in the NFL.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring at the end of the season?

It is still not known if Aaron Rodgers will retire at the end of this season. At the moment, the quarterback has hinted that he may want to keep playing and has even mentioned that he hopes to become a free agent to listen to offers.

Advertisement