Are the Chiefs eliminated from NFL playoffs after loss to Cowboys?

The Kansas City Chiefs were left on the brink of elimination after losing to the Dallas Cowboys. It's a very complicated scenario on their road to the playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating 31-28 loss against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Now, the big question is what their chances are of making the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was close to pulling off an epic comeback, but for almost the entire game, the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, and in the end, that was the key factor.

Now, Andy Reid’s team is far from being a Super Bowl contender, and in something shocking, the priority is trying to salvage what remains of a 2025 season that has been disappointing.

Are the Chiefs out of the playoffs after loss against Cowboys?

No. The Chiefs are not eliminated from the playoffs, but they are two games behind the Bills, Chargers, and Jaguars in the fight for a wild-card spot. Additionally, they lose the tiebreaker against all those teams, so in reality, they are three games behind.

What is the Chiefs’ record after loss to Cowboys?

The Chiefs’ record is 6-6 after a loss to the Cowboys, and that means that if they want to make the playoffs, they will have to win all five remaining games. Their opponents are the Texans, Chargers, Titans, Broncos, and Raiders.

What is certain is that the Chiefs no longer control their own destiny to reach the playoffs. The AFC West title is an almost impossible task with the Broncos holding a 9-2 record, and in the wild-card race, they need help from multiple teams.

