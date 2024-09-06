Andy Reid got real about the thrilling final play which gave the win to the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs started their quest to a third consecutive Super Bowl with an incredible 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It was an epic start for the 2024 season.

Although the Chiefs had the lead for most of the game, Lamar Jackson stormed back in the last two minutes thanks to an amazing drive which put the Ravens knocking on the door to tie or even win at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the final play of a sequence to remember in the NFL, Jackson threw a perfect pass to Isaiah Likely which was ruled a touchdown on the field. However, the tight end had one of his toes out of bounds. After reviewing the play, the referees confirmed that verdict and Patrick Mahomes ran triumphant to the locker room. Just spectacular.

How did the Chiefs vs Ravens game end?

The Kansas City Chiefs got their first win of the season with a score of 27-20 over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. After the game, head coach Andy Reid couldn’t believe what happened in that final play.

“It was two heavyweights in a fight right down to the end. When they say it’s a game of inches, it might be shorter than that. I was staring at the play on the big screen. The guys upstairs saw it. So, they knew he was out. We battled so hard down the stretch for it to come down to that. I don’t remember something that close. It was a close one.”