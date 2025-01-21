Trending topics:
NFL News: Super Bowl champion makes bold prediction on Jayden Daniels, Commanders for game vs Eagles

A former Super Bowl champion talks about quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders' chances of winning the NFC Conference Final against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Ignacio Cairola

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders
© Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders pulled off the upset of the season by defeating the No. 1 seeded Detroit Lions at Ford Field in an impressive 45-31 win at the NFL playoffs, highlighted by a great performance by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now, in the NFC Championship Game, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in an intense race to reach the next Super Bowl.

The Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the NFC final with the added bonus of being at home when they face the Commanders. A recovered Jalen Hurts showed he can take Philadelphia far in the postseason in a game that should be a great measuring stick for Washington.

On a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” former Super Bowl champion A.J. Hawk gave his thoughts on the Commanders’ chances, led by rookie quarterback Daniels, in the NFC Conference Finals against their division rival, the Eagles.

A.J. Hawk’s Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

“I do love the Eagles, I love Saquon Barkley, but I think the Commanders have a good chance of going there and getting a win,” Hawk predicted. The former Super Bowl champion highlighted Daniels’ impressive performance in the Commanders‘ win over the Lions, where he completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

When did A.J. Hawk win the Super Bowl?

A.J. Hawk won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers and was a key part of the team that won the NFL final on February 6, 2011, when the Packers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

How long has it been since the Commanders last reached a conference final?

The accomplishment of Daniels and the Commanders is nothing short of remarkable as the Washington franchise pulled off the upset of the playoffs by eliminating the Lions and qualifying for their first NFC Final since 1992. Head coach Dan Quinn’s team finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, good for second place in the NFC East, and is riding a seven-game playoff winning streak.

