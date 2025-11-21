Andy Reid and Matt Nagy have been heavily criticized for the lack of balance between the passing game and the running game with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, even though the numbers support that theory, the head coach gave a very clear explanation of what is happening when Patrick Mahomes has the final say.

“We’re calling quite a few of the RPOs. The Broncos were giving us opportunities to throw the football. So, we utilize the opportunities there. Those things end up being as good as a run. We’re getting four plus yards and you go with it. The runs are being called. It’s just sometimes they get turn into passes in today’s world. That’s how it goes, but, we’re getting them in. We have some hard runs where you just get up, line up, and go. Probably could call more of those.”

Suddenly, with their Super Bowl chances hanging by a thread, the atmosphere is full of turmoil for the Chiefs, with many doubts surrounding the Mahomes-led offense. Even with a concerning 5-5 record, Reid has asked for calm, saying they control their destiny and the season is not lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Chiefs out of playoff contention?

No. The Chiefs are not out of playoff contention because, with a 5-5 record, they can still secure a wild-card spot. In fact, in the hypothetical scenario where they win all their remaining games, a 12-5 record would practically put them in the postseason.

For that reason, Reid’s message to his players is very clear. Control your situation and ignore all the scenarios being discussed in the media with other teams fighting for the wild card, such as the Bills, Chargers, Ravens, and Jaguars.

Advertisement

“What can you do? Get yourself ready to play Indianapolis. That’s what you can do. Everything else is involved with a crystal ball. You can take care of today, tomorrow and the following day. Let’s start there.”

Advertisement