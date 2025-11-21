Patrick Mahomes said he’s the one to blame for the lack of deep throws completed with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the star quarterback, the wide receivers are doing their job running good routes, but he’s just not delivering.

“I’m just not making the throws. That’s pretty much the biggest thing. Guys are getting open and giving me chances to make the plays down the field. I just have to give them chances to make plays.”

The Chiefs are in a very difficult position if they want to fight for the Super Bowl with a 5-5 record. Catching the Broncos (9-2) in the AFC West is practically impossible considering the tiebreakers, so their best option is a wild-card spot.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs?

No. The Chiefs are not eliminated from the playoffs, but the path won’t be easy if they want to keep their hopes alive. At the moment, the Chiefs are the 9th seed in the AFC with a 5-5 record, and the 7th seed belongs to the Jaguars at 6-4. In addition, Jacksonville holds the tiebreaker over Kansas City because they beat them in Week 5.

Another problem for the Chiefs is the rise of the Houston Texans, who are in the 8th seed ahead of them with a 6-5 record after an impressive win over the Bills. They are also a team Kansas City will face in Week 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The other teams they could be fighting with for a wild-card spot are the Bills and the Chargers, teams against whom they also don’t have the tiebreaker. That means it’s very likely that Mahomes will need to post an 11-6 record to avoid problems.

What’s happening with Chiefs?

The Chiefs’ offense is not at its best, and despite the return of Rashee Rice, there are no explosive plays. One reason to explain what’s happening is that, in the last two games, Patrick Mahomes has not been accurate on long passes.

“That’s something that I can learn from. With guys like Xavier early, it might not be the perfect pass that’s going to be a touchdown and catch like that, but if I can throw the ball and just give him a chance to make a play, he’ll make the play on it. Then he can make the play and score a touchdown from there. So, being better there and giving guys chances usually works out.”