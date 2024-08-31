Taylor Swift could be a key factor to help Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes during the 2024 season for the Chiefs.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes want to take their dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs to another level in history. This is a unique opportunity to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Most of the pieces from last season are still there and even more. Chris Jones and Travis Kelce got their well deserved contract extensions and the offense should be way better with the arrival of Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy.

That’s why, there’s no question that Patrick Mahomes will lead one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the NFL. If we add Taylor Swift to the equation, the sky is the limit for TV ratings.

What did Patrick Mahomes say about Taylor Swift?

Last season, Taylor Swift became family for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as the famous singer started a relationship with Travis Kelce. The biggest couple in sports and beyond.

Now, the quarterback revealed in an interview for NBC that the music star could be involved in drawing up plays for Andy Reid in the 2024 season. No kidding. Taylor’s love for football is growing rapidly.

“Taylor is really interested in football and she asks a lot of great questions. She already started drawing up plays and we might have to put one in. It’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football. I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls, my daughter, how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad watching football.”

Which team does Taylor Swift support?

During the 2023 season, Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest fan of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, according to Mahomes’ words, things could get really interesting with a possible play. If we had the ‘Philly Special’, a ‘Swiftie Special’ could be heard in any game as an audible.

“It’s not even a distraction. Meeting Taylor and realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she is the most famous person in the world.”