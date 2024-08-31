Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs might get help from Taylor Swift to win the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift could be a key factor to help Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes during the 2024 season for the Chiefs.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes want to take their dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs to another level in history. This is a unique opportunity to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Most of the pieces from last season are still there and even more. Chris Jones and Travis Kelce got their well deserved contract extensions and the offense should be way better with the arrival of Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy.

That’s why, there’s no question that Patrick Mahomes will lead one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the NFL. If we add Taylor Swift to the equation, the sky is the limit for TV ratings.

What did Patrick Mahomes say about Taylor Swift?

Last season, Taylor Swift became family for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as the famous singer started a relationship with Travis Kelce. The biggest couple in sports and beyond.

Now, the quarterback revealed in an interview for NBC that the music star could be involved in drawing up plays for Andy Reid in the 2024 season. No kidding. Taylor’s love for football is growing rapidly.

Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs make something clear to Kadarius Toney about his future in the NFL

see also

Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs make something clear to Kadarius Toney about his future in the NFL

“Taylor is really interested in football and she asks a lot of great questions. She already started drawing up plays and we might have to put one in. It’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football. I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls, my daughter, how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad watching football.”

Advertisement

Which team does Taylor Swift support?

During the 2023 season, Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest fan of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, according to Mahomes’ words, things could get really interesting with a possible play. If we had the ‘Philly Special’, a ‘Swiftie Special’ could be heard in any game as an audible.

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

“It’s not even a distraction. Meeting Taylor and realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she is the most famous person in the world.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Avery Johnson’s persuasive Michael Jordan argument shakes up the GOAT debate
NBA

Avery Johnson’s persuasive Michael Jordan argument shakes up the GOAT debate

Where to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 29
Soccer

Where to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 29

US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic makes harsh self-criticism after surprising loss to Popyrin
Sports

US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic makes harsh self-criticism after surprising loss to Popyrin

NFL News: GM Mike Brown sends clear message to Ja'Marr Chase's on contract extension
NFL

NFL News: GM Mike Brown sends clear message to Ja'Marr Chase's on contract extension

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo