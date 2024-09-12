Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will like Xavier Worthy's mindset after the rookie wide receiver's impressive NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Xavier Worthy may have already made a great impression on head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a great NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the rookie wide receiver is keeping his feet on the ground.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the 21-year-old let everyone know he’s not letting the success from his debut go to his head. In fact, Worthy made it clear he’s already thinking about what’s coming next for the Chiefs.

“Oh, man, it’s been cool just to have that do what I did on Thursday, but I have this 24-hour rule for you to do it,” Worthy said, via Chiefs Wire. “You live it out, and then you forget about it. It’s on to the next. So, I’m on to the next.”

Needless to say, both Reid and Mahomes will probably like Worthy’s mindset. The fact that the rookie is already aligned with the culture that brought so much success to Arrowhead in recent years should be a very promising sign for the Chiefs.

“I feel like just me as a person. Once I have a good game, it’s just that: It happened; it’s on to the next,” Worthy added. “And the next game could be bad. So you never know. Just be confident. Just be humble at the end of the day.”

Xavier Worthy’s impressive NFL debut with Mahomes on Reid’s Chiefs

Worthy’s NFL debut couldn’t have gone better. Not only did he get to start for the defending Super Bowl champions, but he also played a key role in defeating none other than Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

The Texas product first showed off his unique speed with an impressive, 21-yard touchdown to let the Chiefs respond quickly to Derrick Henry’s opening TD for the Ravens. Later in the game, Worthy recorded his second touchdown, making a 35-yard TD in the fourth quarter to pave the way for the Chiefs’ Week 1 victory.

Andy Reid puts NFL on notice about Chiefs’ new weapon Xavier Worthy

Worthy’s fantastic debut drew big praise from Reid, with the head coaching making it clear the rest of the NFL should already take note of the Chiefs’ new weapon in 2024.

“I think they definitely gave him… they honored his speed for sure, with how they played when he was in,” Reid said. “… I think he showed that he can not only go down the field when needed, but he can also – and I know it was a busted coverage – but he can do that. He does have speed and some versatility going across the middle. … I think, obviously, the teams we play will see that. If they didn’t know it before, they know it now.”

Mahomes excited with Worthy’s debut, wants Chiefs rookie to build on great start

Mahomes is also happy with his new weapon, especially since only Rashee Rice proved to be a reliable target among wide receivers during the 2023 season. Now, the Chiefs quarterback expects Worthy to take even more steps.

“I think it’s just going to be a spark,” Mahomes said. “It shows what he can do. Obviously, it showed his speed. It showed how he’s able to run routes and find open spaces. It just kind of gives him that confidence. I think he already had it anyways, but to show that he can do it on Sundays or whatever day of the week that we’re playing. It’s just kind of a start for him. We want him to keep building. We want to get him more and more involved in the offense, but a great start.”