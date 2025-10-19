Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs once again showed that they are slowly regaining their status as Super Bowl contenders after dominating the Las Vegas Raiders during a 31-0 victory.

“Great win. Appreciate our fans. They’re unbelievable. Just how loud they are disrupting the opposing team. There are all kinds of stats to go over. A lot of people played really well. I’m proud of them. We’re coming off an emotional win against the Lions and then coming into this thing and playing with the energy that we played with. All three phases contributed. So, all and all, it was just a good day. I just appreciate the energy.”

Patrick Mahomes remains the leading candidate to win the MVP award after throwing for 286 yards and three touchdowns. At last, the offense looked complete with the much-anticipated return of Rashee Rice.

What are the Chiefs odds to win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs now have the best odds to win the Super Bowl. After back-to-back wins over the Lions and Raiders, the adjustment has placed them as the championship favorites (+600), with a slight edge over the Bills (+700), who are on their bye week.

Reid spoke about the team’s potential following Rashee Rice’s return. “It was great to have him back. I think you saw the trust that Pat has in him. He’s so important for Pat and the guys. It was tremendous. Anytime you can have a win like that, at this level, it’s a good thing.”

