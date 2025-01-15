It’s almost time for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will start their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl ring when they take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

The team has already started to prepare for this crucial game, and while the next few days will determine which players Reid can count on, it looks like Mahomes and company might recover a key teammate to play Houston.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Reid suggested that Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson could be ready to go against the Texans on Saturday after spending months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid optimistic about Jaylen Watson’s status for Chiefs – Texans

“I kind of want to see this week and see how he does but [from] what I’ve seen so far, it’s been good,” Reid said. “He’s in good shape. I’m not telling you he can play a whole game, but I think he has a chance of playing. We’ll see.”

Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Watson, 26, has been out since Week 7, when he suffered a broken fibula during the Chiefs‘ 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers. After a long time on Injured Reserve, he returned to practice before the Wild Card weekend.

Advertisement

Watson’s importance for the Chiefs

Getting Watson back would be a huge boost both even for Mahomes, as his presence in defense saved the offense many times throughout the season. With L’Jarius Sneed traded to the Tennessee Titans after Super Bowl LVIII, the former seventh-round pick stepped up as the Chiefs’ starting cornerback alongside Trent McDuffie.

Advertisement

Before his injury, Watson was performing at an incredible level on Steve Spagnuolo’s unit. The 26-year-old played 91% of the defensive snaps in the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season, recording 32 tackles with six passes broken up.

Reid gave playing time to Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson during his absence, but neither of them managed to replicate Watson’s level. His return, therefore, could be great news for the Chiefs. And of course, it could make the outlook even more challenging for Stroud‘s Texans.

Advertisement