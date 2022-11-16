Things are not really working for Baker Mayfield lately. After he recovered for a moment the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback job, he might lose it quickly to a new and unexpected competitor.

When everything seemed to be fine for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers have a bad news for him. Even though he just recovered the starting quarterback job, he might lose it soon to a new and unexpected competitor.

Baker Mayfield's trade to the Panthers was a blockbuster move this summer. Things didn't end well between him and the Cleveland Browns, so he expected to have a fresh start in Carolina to prove what he is capable of.

Unfortunately, Mayfield was wrong about it, very wrong. He did start as Panthers' first quarterback, but an injury left him out for several games and lost the job. Now, when he's returning from his absence, an unexpected competitor has appeared to 'steal' his spot.

Baker Mayfield has a new and unexpected competitor for the starting quarterback job with the Panthers

When Baker Mayfield got injured in the beginning of this 2022 NFL season, the Panthers decided to give P.J. Walker the opportunity to play. The substitute did it great and everyone though he would end the campaign as the starter.

Unfortunately, Walker also got injured in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, towards of the match against the Baltimore Ravens, Baker Mayfield is set to start, but he might lose the job (again) very soon.

Steve Wilks, Panthers' interim coach, has told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to give Sam Darnold live reps this year. If Mayfield doesn't perform well against the Ravens and Walker remains injured, the former Jets' quarterback might start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.

“I think it’s just trying to pick and choose the flow of the game,” Wilks said. “It’s something that I mentioned to those guys the other day—with Baker. If it happens—just giving him warning that ‘I’m not pulling him, I just wanna be able to give Sam some opportunities. Because the first time he goes in there, I don’t want it to be the first time. So I wanna be able to get him acclimated a little bit to the speed of the game. As I mentioned before, he hasn’t really played live since last year.”

Darnold, who also arrived to Carolina this 2022, got injured in the preseason with a high-ankle sprain. It was not the main reason why Mayfield won the race against him for the starting quarterback job, but with him totally healthy, he might fight again to prove himself.