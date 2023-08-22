Todd Bowles has finally made a decision. Baker Mayfield has been chosen as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, following an intense competition with Kyle Trask.

With Tom Brady retiring for good this year, the Bucs seized the opportunity to land the former first-overall pick as a free agent in the offseason. But first, they wanted Mayfield to win the job.

It’s definitely a great opportunity for the 28-year-old, who still has time to get his career back on track. He comes from a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams, where he showed glimpses of his talent.

When will Baker Mayfield make his first start for the Bucs this season?

Baker Mayfield’s first official game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback will be on September 10 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

“I expect to be a starter,” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know how talented I am. I know what type of leader I am. Now, it’s just time for the real thing. So, we’re about to have the real games and everybody’s excited here.”