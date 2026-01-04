The New Orleans Saints had a terrible start to the 2025 season with a 2-10 record. In Kellen Moore’s first year as head coach, the franchise seemed destined to secure the No. 1 overall pick.

Moore gave Spencer Rattler the opportunity to be the starting quarterback in the first half of the schedule, and then Tyler Shough. That move led the Saints to win five of their last seven games in an impressive turnaround.

Although the New Orleans Saints are already eliminated, they will have the opportunity to determine who wins the NFC South when they face the Atlanta Falcons. The outcome of that game will confirm whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Panthers make the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Saints lose to Falcons?

If the Saints lose to the Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be officially eliminated, and the Carolina Panthers will be crowned NFC South champions. With this outcome, the Panthers would enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the conference.

What happens if Saints win over Falcons?

If the Saints get a win over the Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be NFC South champions and would clinch a playoff spot. The Carolina Panthers would be eliminated. It’s important to mention that if New Orleans and Atlanta tie, the Bucs would also win the division title.

Advertisement