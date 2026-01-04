The Atlanta Falcons had high expectations for the 2025 season after an impressive rookie year from Michael Penix Jr. The young quarterback was chosen as the starter over Kirk Cousins to lead an offense that included big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

However, the results were disappointing. With a 4–9 record in Week 14, they were practically out of playoff contention, and many experts began to question the future of Raheem Morris as the team’s head coach. A franchise that dreamed of the Super Bowl ended up in surprising mediocrity.

Suddenly, the players decided to stand up for Morris and his coaching staff on the field. The Falcons turned things around and achieved three consecutive wins after Penix got injured and Cousins took back the reins. This has given hope for 2026 and granted them a strange privilege in the NFC South: controlling the Panthers’ and Buccaneers’ path to the playoffs.

What happens if Falcons lose today against Saints?

If the Falcons lose today against the Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be NFC South champions and would have their playoff berth secured. In this scenario, the Panthers would be eliminated. A tie would also give the divisional title to the Bucs.

What happens if Falcons beat Saints in Week 18?

If the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers would win the NFC South title. There would be a three-way tie at the top of the division with an 8-9 record, and Carolina would come out on top due to the tiebreaker for better performance against common opponents.

