Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Falcons lose or win today against Saints in NFL Week 18 of 2025 season?

The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints in a game with huge implications for the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers and the Buccaneers will definitely be watching.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Kirk Cousins quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons
© Jesse Grant/Getty ImagesKirk Cousins quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had high expectations for the 2025 season after an impressive rookie year from Michael Penix Jr. The young quarterback was chosen as the starter over Kirk Cousins to lead an offense that included big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

However, the results were disappointing. With a 4–9 record in Week 14, they were practically out of playoff contention, and many experts began to question the future of Raheem Morris as the team’s head coach. A franchise that dreamed of the Super Bowl ended up in surprising mediocrity.

Suddenly, the players decided to stand up for Morris and his coaching staff on the field. The Falcons turned things around and achieved three consecutive wins after Penix got injured and Cousins took back the reins. This has given hope for 2026 and granted them a strange privilege in the NFC South: controlling the Panthers’ and Buccaneers’ path to the playoffs.

Advertisement

What happens if Falcons lose today against Saints?

If the Falcons lose today against the Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be NFC South champions and would have their playoff berth secured. In this scenario, the Panthers would be eliminated. A tie would also give the divisional title to the Bucs.

What happens if Falcons beat Saints in Week 18?

If the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers would win the NFC South title. There would be a three-way tie at the top of the division with an 8-9 record, and Carolina would come out on top due to the tiebreaker for better performance against common opponents.

Advertisement
What happens if Panthers lose or win today against Buccaneers in NFL Week 18 of 2025 season?

see also

What happens if Panthers lose or win today against Buccaneers in NFL Week 18 of 2025 season?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
NFC South final standings updated after Bucs-Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season
NFL

NFC South final standings updated after Bucs-Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season

Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers help Panthers star earn $1 million incentive in Week 18
NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers help Panthers star earn $1 million incentive in Week 18

Are Panthers eliminated from playoffs with loss vs Buccaneers?
NFL

Are Panthers eliminated from playoffs with loss vs Buccaneers?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Betis in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 18?
Soccer

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Betis in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 18?

Better Collective Logo