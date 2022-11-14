After missing some games, Baker Mayfield is back. Now, the Panthers quarterback will probably have one last chance to prove himself to his team or he might be leaving Carolina sooner than expected.

NFL News: Baker Mayfield will have one last chance to prove himself to the Panthers

When Baker Mayfield signed with the Carolina Panthers, everybody thought he would be the undisputed starting quarterback. Unfortunately, he lost the job very quickly, so he might now have the last chance to prove himself to the team in this 2022 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield has had some ups and downs throughout his career. Unfortunately, lately it has not been the best for him as he is struggling to earn the starting quarterback job with the Panthers.

Even though everything seemed to be working for him during the summer, once the season started it all changed. Now, he will have one last chance to prove what he is capable of or he might say goodbye to the Panthers soon.

Panthers will give Baker Mayfield one more chance to earn the starting QB job

Baker Mayfield started the 2022 NFL season as Panthers QB1. Unfortunately, injuries left him out for multiple games and P.J. Walker covered his absence so well that he is now the starting quarterback.

In Week 10, Walker was injured with a high ankle sprain in Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons. With P.J. ruled out for Week 11, Mayfield will be the starting quarterback in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

This could probably be Mayfield's last chance to prove he deserves the starting quarterback role. Walker has had an amazing run during his absence, so a good performance against the Ravens could return him the job.

As a matter of fact, faith will give Mayfield his biggest challenge this season against a team he knows very well. When he played for the Browns, Baker had a 3-5 record against the Ravens, with a 83.2 passer rating, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.