The Chicago Bears have been working on building a competitive roster in recent years. Now, the team is set to name an intriguing quarterback to backup Justin Fieldsin the 2023 NFL season, a move that few expected.

It has been tough for the Bears to find the path to success lately. With Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, this year seems like it could be better for Chicago, but it all depends on what Justin Fields can do for them.

Even though Fields has not had the best start to his career, the Bears are hopeful that this year he can have his breakout season. However, they have already prepared a backup plan in case he doesn’t fulfill their expectations this season.

Bears move on from P.J. Walker, name surprising QB2

In 2021, the Bears decided to use their first-round pick to draft a quarterback. They selected Justin Fields with the 11th overall selection, but the player has not been able to live up to the expectations after two seasons.

Every team must have a backup quarterback, and the Bears have selected the one to support Justin Fields. However, their selection has surprised everyone, as they are set to name an intriguing player to be behind the former Ohio State player.

Even though the Bears signed P.J. Walker to a two-year, $2 million guaranteed deal, they have cut the former Panthers player just five months after acquiring him, which has shocked their fans.

This has set the stage for Tyson Bagent to become Fields’ backup quarterback this year. He’s an undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd, now with the opportunity to make the 53-man roster.