Justin Fields‘ tenure in the NFL has not been the best. However, the quarterback plans to change things up this year by breaking a season record that no player in the history of the Chicago Bears has ever achieved.

It seems like the NFC North will be very different this year. With Aaron Rodgers out of the division, the Bears are eager to prove they are a highly competitive team, and their hopes are largely pinned on what Fields could achieve for them.

However, a big question surrounds Chicago: Is Justin Fields capable of leading them to success? Well, the quarterback thinks he is, and he has now set an objective for himself to prove that he’s an elite player.

Justin Fields is determined to shatter a long-standing Chicago Bears record

Justin Fields has struggled to prove himself to the Bears. In two seasons with Chicago, the quarterback has completed 351 passes out of 588 attempts (59.7%) for 4,112 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

Those numbers are definitely not what the Bears expected from him. For that reason, the former 11th-overall pick is determined to make a change and throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, a milestone no quarterback has reached in the history of the team.

“I will,” Fields said to CBS Sports, on if he would break the record. “I plan on doing it this year,” the quarterback added.

As of today, Erik Kramer holds the Bears’ single-season passing record. In 1995, he threw for 3,838 yards, falling just short of the 4,000-yard mark. However, Fields is poised to become the first quarterback in the franchise’s history to achieve this milestone.