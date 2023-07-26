The Chicago Bears took a massive risk when they traded the No.1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a clear message to emphasize Justin Fields is indeed their franchise quarterback.

Last season, the Bears posted a terrible 3-14 record. Furthermore, in the first year of head coach Matt Eberflus, they established a team record with a 10-game losing streak to finish the calendar.

Now, the rebuilding process has to show improvement around the figure of Justin Fields. That’s why the Chicago Bears are making some big moves to compete in the NFC North with the Vikings, Packers and Lions.

Chicago Bears extend tight end Cole Kmet

According to a report from Field Yates, the Chicago Bears reached an agreement with tight end Cole Kmet. It’s a four-year, $50 million contract with $32.8 million guaranteed.

Kmet was entering the final year of his rookie deal and is one of the favorite targets for quarterback Justin Fields. In 2022, the tight end led the Bears in many important categories such as receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and also receptions.

“This is just a relief. It was nice to get to practice and start focusing on the things that matter. It’s just amazing. This whole thing from the beginning has been a dream come true. Just being drafted here first and being able to get an extension done and agree to terms on that is amazing. I’m looking forward to many playoff appearances and Super Bowls to come.”