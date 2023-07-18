The Chicago Bears have high hopes for what Justin Fields could do for them, and he is quite confident in his skills. Now, the former first-round pick has surprised everybody by ranking himself as a Top 5 all-time NFL quarterback.

Back in 2021, the Bears selected Justin Fields with the 11th-overall pick in the NFL Draft. The former Ohio State player arrived as one of the best quarterback prospects of that year’s class, and Chicago didn’t hesitate to add him to their roster.

Unfortunately, things have not gone well for the Bears since Fields’ arrival. The quarterback has a career record of 5-20, but he still considers himself among the Top 5 all-time players in his position for one significant reason.

Justin Fields names himself as part of the Top 5 all-time NFL quarterbacks

Justin Fields has made a bold statement after only two years as a professional football player. Despite his struggles with the Chicago Bears, the quarterback still sees himself as one of the best players in the history of the NFL at his position.

The 24-year-old has played two seasons with the Bears, completing 351 passes out of 588 attempts for 4,112 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. These numbers are not the best for a quarterback, but it appears that they are not the relevant ones for Fields’ statement.

In an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, Fields was asked to name the best NFL running quarterbacks. “I’m definitely in the top five,” the former 11th-overall pick answered. Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, and Steve Young completed the list.

Last season, Fields had a record-breaking performance. He rushed for 1,143 yards, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only three quarterbacks in NFL history to have over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.