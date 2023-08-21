The Chicago Bears are really excited to see Justin Fields leading their talented offense in the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the quarterback has now lost a crucial lineman for indefinite time.

Justin Fields’ two-year tenure in the NFL has not been quite the best. Personally, the quarterback has had decent numbers, with 351 passes completed out of 588 attempts for 4,112 yards, 24 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Nevertheless, these numbers are far from ideal. Fields holds a career record of 5-20, falling short of the team’s expectations. With a highly talented roster, they aspire to compete, but regrettably, they have lost a key player from the quarterback’s offense for the upcoming campaign.

Justin Fields loses a key player of his offense

Since Justin Fields’ arrival in 2021, the Bears have been adding several players to help the quarterback succeed. That same year, they drafted a talented offensive lineman who has been the starting left guard since then.

Teven Jenkins will be out indefinitely due to a leg injury, according to ESPN. Reports suggest that the left guard could miss the first month of the regular season, but the Bears still have to do further exams to confirm it.

Jenkins’ injury arrives at the worst time possible, as Chicago has struggled to keep its offensive line healthy. Starting center Cody Whitehair and backup guard/center Lucas Patrick are also injured, while right guard Nate Davis just returned last week.