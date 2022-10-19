Tom Brady claimed to have unfinished business when he announced his NFL comeback. That's a lot coming from a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but it was quite exciting for his fans nonetheless.

However, the player most consider to be the greatest of all time has looked like a shell of himself through the first six weeks of the season. And we're not talking about his performances; it goes way beyond that.

Brady's marital issues could be taking a massive toll on his game and his joy overall. Per Ben Roethlisberger, he didn't even seem like he wanted to be out there during the Bucs' loss to the Steelers.

NFL News: Big Ben Says Tom Brady Didn't Want To Be On The Field

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” Big Ben said on his podcast. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure and he was getting hit and whatever was going on.”

“There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way,” Roethlisberger added. “I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun to him. He just went up to his former owner’s wedding two days before. He flew up there, missed a walk-through, went up there.”

Brady Claims It's All Good In The Locker Room

Brady has been more vocal and aggressive than ever as a leader. He's broken tablets, dropped F-bombs, and continuously called his teammates out on the sidelines after every drive. Still, he claims it's all good between them:

“It’s all good,” Brady said. “You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level. It’s nothing that I don’t say, you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job. I’m a quarterback.”

Tom Brady doesn't have anything left to prove; we get it. But it doesn't matter who you are; you have to lead by example. And maybe missing practice and flying on your own before a game isn't the best way to do so. It's not all on your teammates, Tom.