NFL News: Bill Cowher sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin and Steelers after elimination in playoffs against Ravens

After the Steelers' playoff loss to the Ravens, legendary coach Bill Cowher delivers a bold message to Mike Tomlin and the organization, urging swift changes to break the team's postseason drought.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Bill Cowher became a Steelers legend by winning the Super Bowl after many years of trying. It was an extraordinary moment with Ben Roethlisberger backed by a historic defense.

When Cowher decided to step down, Mike Tomlin took over, and his rise was meteoric, winning a championship just three years after that previous ring of the franchise. The future seemed bright.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have currently eight seasons without a victory in the playoffs and seem far from being contenders in the NFL. The famous analyst of CBS had a strong message about that situation.

How long will Mike Tomlin coach the Steelers?

So far, the Steelers have shown no signs of firing Mike Tomlin, and the coach has no intention of leaving Pittsburgh. Despite this, in light of the severe crisis, Bill Cowher warned that things cannot continue the same way.

“It’s the manner with which they lost. You talk about the physicality and the fact that the Ravens rushed for almost 300 yards. That’s something they have to look at this offseason. Probably some changes on that football team. Players and coaches. Because right now that’s gonna stick with them for a long time. It’s not that they lost, it’s the manner with which they lost that football game.”

