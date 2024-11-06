The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert at the 2024 trade deadline, and now Joe Burrow has welcomed his new running back with a bold message about his contribution to the team.

During the 2024 NFL trade deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to strengthen their offense by acquiring Khalil Herbert. Joe Burrow has now sent a bold message to the team’s new running back about his role in the club.

The 2024 season has been challenging for the Bengals. Currently holding a 4-5 record and sitting in 3rd place in the AFC North, the team still has a chance to turn things around and make a playoff push.

To enhance their offense, the team’s front office made a strategic move during the trade deadline. The Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears, who they expect to be a valuable asset for Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow opens up about Khalil Herbert’s arrival to the Bengals

The Bengals remain hopeful about their playoff chances. With a solid roster, it’s surprising that they have a 4-5 record after nine games.

Aware of their potential to compete this season, the front office decided to boost their offense by adding a new running back to support Joe Burrow.

In the 2024 trade deadline move, the Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert from the Bears. Though primarily a backup so far, Herbert brings versatility and depth to the team.

Herbert joins a talented offense and will play alongside Chase Brown. Joe Burrow has high expectations and has asked Herbert to be ready to contribute immediately.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall on June 04, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Football is football for the most part. A couple new languages, but he is right there next to me, so I can tell him what to do when he is out there,” Burrow said about Herbert potentially playing this week. “We’ll see how much he ends up playing, but I am confident we can get him right.”

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

The second half of the season has started, and the Bengals have huge challenges up ahead. In Week 10, Cincinnati will face the Baltimore Ravens in a huge AFC North rivalry.

Week 10 @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12 – BYE

Week 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

