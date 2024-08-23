Trending topics:
NFL News: Bill Belichick might be inducted to Hall of Fame sooner than expected

Bill Belichick just got great news about the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bill Belichick as head coach of the New England Patriots
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesBill Belichick as head coach of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After winning the Super Bowl six times for the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick left the team a few months ago because of many differences with owner Robert Kraft.

Of course, the most important of them was the way Belichick showed the exit door to Tom Brady by preferring other names at the quarterback position such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones.

When the legendary head coach suddenly became available, it seemed inevitable that he would land a new job in the NFL. Nevertheless, that didn’t happen bringing up the question if retirement was close for him.

Is Bill Belichick retired?

Bill Belichick is not retired, but, without a coaching job in the NFL, he chose to start a career as a TV analyst. In this scenario, considering retirement could be an option if no team signs him in the future, the Hall of Fame induction for Bill became a hot topic.

Many fans thought Canton would have to wait for at least five years, but, according to new regulations published by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that story might have a different ending. “The waiting period for Coach candidates has been reduced from five seasons out of the game to one season.”

Another change is that a head coach will always be a finalist each year from now on. So, if the process for the 2025 Hall of Fame class is already under way, all signs point out at Bill Belichick getting the call in 2026. A surprising turn of events.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

