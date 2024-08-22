Jerry Jones just got terrible news in the middle of a complicated negotiation between CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has admitted that the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb are still far from reaching an agreement to give the star a contract extension. The wide receiver wants to be the highest paid player at the position in the NFL.

“You say, ‘Well, why do you keep talking? Why don’t you do something?’ Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time. But I believe it’s got the proper amount of everything, emphasis and importance, for everybody involved here and we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s important to remember that Jones’ priority is Dak Prescott as the quarterback wants a new deal or he could become a free agent in 2025. In their quest for a Super Bowl, the Cowboys are in a lot of trouble.

How much money does CeeDee Lamb want from Dallas Cowboys?

A few days ago, many reports confirmed that Jerry Jones offered CeeDee Lamb a new contract which will pay the wide receiver $33 million per year. The star rejected that proposal.

Lamb wants to be highest paid player at the position and the current benchmark is Justin Jefferson thanks to a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. $35 million per year was supposed to be the target for the Cowboys.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

However, things could get worse soon for the Dallas Cowboys as Jerry Jones keeps waiting for things to unfold. Now, new information from ESPN points out Ja’Marr Chase might get a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The number will be crushing for Jerry Jones’ intentions with Lamb as Chase could get a four-year, $160 million contract. That would be $40 million annually with $120 million guaranteed. By the way, Ja’Marr has two years left on his current agreement.

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his contract and the Cowboys have the chance to use a franchise tag on him in 2025. However, if the Bengals pay that massive money to Chase early, Jerry Jones could be in a lot of trouble as the new number to strike a deal could be those $40 million annually. Time is becoming very costly for America’s Team.