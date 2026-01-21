Bills owner throws Sean McDermott under the bus over controversial decision that benefited Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

After being fired by the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott has found himself in the eye of the storm across the NFL. Now, owner Terry Pegula has taken a shot at the former head coach over a draft decision that benefited Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs more than it did Josh Allen and the Bills.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills traded their first-round pick (28th overall) to the Chiefs. That selection resulted in Texas Longhorns speedster Xavier Worthy—who had set a new 40-yard dash record at the Combine—being drafted by Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Bills landed Keon Coleman out of Florida State University with the 33rd overall selection. Coleman didn’t have Worthy’s top-end speed, but he was considered a more reliable target, particularly in the slot and in one-on-one contested catches.

Fast forward two seasons, and Coleman hasn’t met expectations, with McDermott and Buffalo even going so far as to healthy scratch him for some outings during the 2025 NFL season. All the hype around the fan-favorite wideout has now run dry, and Pegula was quick to point the finger at the former head coach for selecting Coleman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The coaching staff pushed to pick Keon [Coleman],” Pegula recently admitted in a press conference, as reported by ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg on X. During his media availability, the Bills’ owner confirmed why McDermott was fired with a clear message for Allen.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills

Advertisement

Coleman vs. Worthy: Stats comparison

So far in his two-year NFL career, Coleman has appeared in 26 games, registering 67 receptions for 960 yards and 8 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Worthy has played 31 games, catching 101 passes for 1,170 yards and 7 TDs. Worthy has also been used in the ground game, as he has 31 rushing attempts for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also Bills could sign 5x Super Bowl champion coach with Tom Brady’s Patriots to help Josh Allen in 2026 season

While the Bills are having second thoughts about their 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have concerns of their own about Worthy. His numbers this season have been greatly limited by an injury sustained on the second play of the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

Even when active, however, his production remained low, and he looked far different from the explosive rookie who could turn any play into a big one in 2024. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs have realized the comparisons to Tyreek Hill were far off.

Not a great look for Bills

When things go south, it’s easier to point the blame at those who are no longer on the team. Bills owner Pegula has done just that, admitting who was behind Keon Coleman’s selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The young wide receiver out of Florida State University has been under duress as of late, and Pegula’s comments do little to help his case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Touted as Allen’s No. 1 target, Coleman has been inconsistent and has struggled with drops. The spotlight across social media has shifted to him in recent days after Cam Newton put him on blast in a viral video. Adding to the drama with his comments, Pegula is doing Buffalo’s image no favors.

SurveyWho is the better wide receiver? Who is the better wide receiver? already voted 0 people