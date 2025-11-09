NFL News: Bills reportedly tried to do in-division blockbuster trades during deadline

The Buffalo Bills really tried to improve their roster before the trade deadline expired. However, they couldn’t do much as nothing materialized. One of the reasons that nothing happened might be because the team tried to get big stars from divisional rivals.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Bills tried to make deals for both Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and New York Jets’ defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Both names were highly-seeked during the trade deadlines but Waddle ended up staying in Miami while Williams was traded to the Cowboys.

For Waddle, the asking price was just too high. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that the Dolphins wanted a package with a first-round pick to trade the wide receiver.

Waddle would’ve been the best weapon Allen’s had in a while

Josh Allen sometimes is like Superman for the Bills. However, there are some games where it’s clear they need to get him a top-tier receiver. He hasn’t had one since Stefon Diggs. Waddle would’ve been perfect for Buffalo.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins

Waddle has 41 catches this year for 586 yards and four touchdowns. That in a very poor offense like Miami. You could only imagine how good he would be with Josh Allen throwing him footballs.

Quinnen Williams would’ve also been of massive help

Ed Oliver torn his biceps and will be out indefinitely. Daquan Jones is the backup and he is also injured. Hence, bringing an elite presence would’ve been not only a solution to the team’s injuries, but an upgrade of the highest of levels.

Quinnen Williams is a former All Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. He can play nose tackle and defensive tackle as well as anyone in the league. Still, the Cowboys paid more than what the Bills were willing to spend.