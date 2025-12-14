What happens if Bills lose today against Patriots in 2025 NFL Week 15?

With just a few weeks left in the NFL regular season, the tension is rising and key decisions are on the horizon. The AFC East remains one of the most wide-open divisions, and the divisional showdown between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of both franchises as they eye what’s ahead.

Drake Maye has emerged as one of the NFL’s top performers this season, to the point where he’s now firmly in the MVP conversation. The Patriots are looking to secure another home victory to bolster their bid for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On the other side, the Bills currently sit at 9–4 on the season, firmly in second place behind the Pats. The most recent meeting between these divisional rivals came in Week 5 at Highmark Stadium, where New England edged Buffalo 23–20 in a tightly contested battle.

What happens if the Bills lose to the Patriots today?

If the Bills lose to the Patriots today, they would move to a record of nine wins and five losses, maintaining their second-place position in the division. According to the NFL’s official website, their chances of securing a playoff berth would drop to 95%.

The scenario would be different if they manage to come out victorious at Gillette Stadium, as they would reach 10 wins, and their chances of securing a Wild Card spot would rise to 99%, essentially locking Sean McDermott’s team into the postseason.

The final stretch for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills face a challenging stretch of games following their Week 15 matchup against the Patriots. Their remaining schedule includes a critical AFC road game against the Cleveland Browns, followed by a tough home contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The regular season will then conclude with a home divisional showdown against the New York Jets. These final three games will be crucial in determining the Bills’ playoff seeding and their quest for the AFC East title.

AFC East standings before Week 15

New England Patriots (11-2)

Buffalo Bills (9-4)

Miami Dolphins (6-7)

New York Jets (3-10)

