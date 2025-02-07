Lamar Jackson shatters records in historic NFL season with the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens showcased the consistency needed to contend, finishing third in the American Conference and sixth overall in the NFL standings. However, their Super Bowl LIX hopes ended in a nail-biting 27-25 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. In a game decided by the smallest margins, the Ravens came up just short. Despite the early playoff exit, Lamar Jackson’s remarkable season set multiple records, solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson had the best season of his career despite not winning any trophies: “Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history to have: more passing yards, more passing TD, fewer interceptions, a higher completion pct, more rushing yards and a higher rushing average,” reported Opta Stats on X, formerly Twitter. Lamar Jackson surpassed last season’s level in which he won the MVP award, improving his numbers despite his team’s failure to win any trophies.

While the Ravens’ early playoff exit may have overshadowed his historic season, Jackson’s dominance was undeniable. His evolution as a pocket passer was evident, with improved accuracy and decision-making that kept defenses guessing. Coupled with his electrifying rushing ability, he remained the NFL’s most dynamic quarterback, a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Despite Jackson’s brilliance, the Baltimore Ravens fell short of their Super Bowl LIX aspirations. Still, they reinforced their status as a perennial contender. With an elite quarterback at the helm and a well-constructed roster, Baltimore remains poised for another deep postseason run in 2025. The challenge now shifts to the front office, which must ensure Jackson has the right supporting cast to turn regular-season dominance into playoff success.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Buffalo Bills during their AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Can the Baltimore Ravens’ season be considered a failure?

Labeling the Baltimore Ravens’ season a failure would be unfair, as the team showcased plenty of quality throughout the year. While Lamar Jackson was the standout, players like Derrick Henry and Roquan Smith also made significant contributions. However, expectations were naturally high especially with Jackson coming off an MVP season, leading many to believe Baltimore would provide him with the necessary support to make a serious Super Bowl run.

Still, success in the NFL is never about one player alone. Individual brilliance can be celebrated, but it does not guarantee championships. Despite the Ravens falling short of their ultimate goal, Jackson once again etched his name in NFL history with a spectacular campaign.

As Baltimore enters the offseason, the focus will undoubtedly be on strengthening the roster to ensure Jackson has the pieces around him to lead the Ravens back into Super Bowl contention next season.