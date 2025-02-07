Tom Brady’s four NFL MVP votes surface, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen leading his picks

Tom Brady was among the voters for the NFL MVP Award at the NFL Honors. The multiple-time Super Bowl champion selected Lamar Jackson as his top choice, but in the end, it was his second pick, Josh Allen, who took home the award.

Beyond his top two selections, Brady’s third choice for MVP was Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles running back set to play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs. Barkley was also a popular third-choice pick among other reporters, including Dianna Russini and Mike Florio.

For his fourth and fifth picks, Brady was one of the few to cast a vote for Ja’Marr Chase—only four people included the Bengals receiver in their selections. His fifth and final vote went to Joe Burrow, who received multiple votes from other reporters, though mostly as a third or fourth option.

