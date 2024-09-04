Trending topics:
NFL News: Brandin Cooks reveals who's the one to blame for Dak Prescott controversy with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the middle of a huge controversy with Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott has been the biggest topic in the NFL during the last few weeks. Even as an MVP candidate in the 2023 season, Jerry Jones isn’t willing to give the quarterback a contract extension.

Although Prescott has collected the same amount of wins in the last three regular seasons as Patrick Mahomes, the big problem is the lack of victories in the playoffs.

With no Super Bowl appearances, Dak has been the man blamed for almost everything with the Dallas Cowboys. One of his teammates just had enough of that talk.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott is entering the final of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, Brandin Cooks doesn’t understand why there’s so much criticism against the star quarterback.

“It’s blasphemy. It’s unbelievable. The guy shows up every year. Year in and year out. Putting up numbers and leading his team. He can’t do it all by himself. A lot of those great quarterbacks that I’ve been with, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, don’t get me wrong, they won a lot of games, won a lot of Super Bowls, but they had a lot of help around them as well, right?”

Who is the one to blame with Dallas Cowboys?

According to Brandin Cooks, it’s absolutely unfair tu put all the responsibility on Prescott. In fact, the wide receiver acknowledged many players haven’t delivered in big moments.

“Us players around Dak also got to step up. So, when we hear that disrespect, I take that personally and, as his teammates, we should take that personally. At the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one.”

