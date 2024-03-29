The San Francisco 49ers just lost another Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but, believe it or not, they are favorites for the oddsmakers to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in the 2024 season.

The main reason is that almost all their key players are locked regarding contract situations. Brock Purdy is a bargain in his rookie deal and other stars like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are set to come back.

However, in one of the biggest controversies in the NFL, Brandon Aiyuk is not happy at all with the 49ers. The wide receiver has publicly asked for a trade and now sent another message to Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and Jed York.

Will Brandon Aiyuk get a contract extension with 49ers?

According to general manager, John Lynch, the San Francisco 49ers will give a contract extension to Brandon Aiyuk. However, during an appearance in the ‘Nightcap’ podcast, the wide receiver wasn’t convinced that deal is close to be done. He wants the money.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve. I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player. What I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room and what I bring to the organization. Just the value I hold when I walk in that building.”

How long is Brandon Aiyuk contract with 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk will enter the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers making $14.1 million. That’s why the star is looking for a massive extension of at least $25 million per year.

“People going to follow me because I’ve done it the right way since I’ve been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I’ve done it the right way. If they don’t see the worth in that, that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that. I can’t get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football.”