In another of his controversial takes, legendary linebacker Brian Urlacher claimed that some NFL players fake CTE to get money from the league. Find out what he said.

For years, football players have struggled with the burden and consequences that come with the game. Multiple concussions and constant beating often lead to CTE, with Aaron Hernandez and Demaryius Thomas as two of the latest big-name deceased players diagnosed with the condition.

Back in 2013, the league reached a settlement with over 4,500 former players (or their states) about chronic traumatic encephalopathy. But little has been ever since done to prevent this from keep happening in the future.

Other players like Antonio Brown are suspected of suffering from CTE without knowing. However, according to Bears legend Brian Urlacher, some players actually fake the condition just to get some money.

Brian Urlacher Claims NFL Players Fake CTE To Get Money

“I feel like I’m decently sharp still. You know, there’s some things I forget, but my friends forget s**t too,” Urlacher told Will Compton on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I feel like I’m still doing pretty well. There are some guys I played with who claimed — I don’t know, here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE, if they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the f***ing lawsuit."

“They want that money from the NFL, and I get it, man. You know, everyone wants to get there due, but there’s really guys that have it, that deserve to be taken care of. And there’s the guys that don’t have it who want to be — who want to have it just so they can get part of that lawsuit, and that just drives me crazy,” he concluded.

Urlacher may not know that the players aren't getting a dime for that nowadays. The settlement was reached already, meaning no one will benefit financially from that 'lawsuit'. But hey, that's the good-old Urlacher firing controversial takes left and right as per usual.