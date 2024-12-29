NFL News: Brock Purdy welcomes back Guerendo, Bosa, and other 49ers players for MNF game against Lions

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for what will be the penultimate game of the regular season against the Detroit Lions, a Monday Night Football matchup aimed at closing out the year with a prime-time victory. The good news is that several players, including Isaac Guerendo, Nick Bosa, and others, have been cleared to play.

According to Matt Maiocco’s report, a total of seven 49ers players have recovered from injuries and are ready for action against the Lions. Among them are Nick Bosa, RB Isaac Guerendo, FB Kyle Juszczyk, DE Leonard Floyd, DT Jordan Elliott, S Talanoa Hufanga, and LB Dee Winters.

Purdy knows that having Isaac Guerendo and Kyle Juszczyk back will add strength to the 49ers’ offensive line as they face the dangerous defense of the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Additionally, San Francisco’s defense will benefit from the fact that Jared Goff won’t have a key weapon to attack with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that a week ago, Nick Bosa was reported to be dealing with an oblique and hip injury, but just a couple of days ago, he was cleared to return to practice with the team. His return will provide a boost to the defensive line.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers is introduced before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Charvarius Ward Won’t Play Against the Lions

Despite several key players returning for the 49ers, Charvarius Ward will not be playing in the Monday Night Football game against the Lions due to a personal matter. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that it’s for a positive reason concerning the player.

Advertisement

The 49ers’ Final Two Games of the Season

The Lions represent a big game for the 49ers, who, unfortunately, are no longer in playoff contention. After this matchup, they’ll close out the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. It’s worth remembering that they lost to the Cardinals in Week 5 by a score of 23-24 while playing at home.