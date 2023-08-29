The Denver Broncos really want to succeed in the 2023 NFL season. For that reason, the team’s front office has decided to reunite Sean Payton, their new head coach, with a star player he had at the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this year, the Broncos executed a blockbuster trade with the Saints to secure the rights to Sean Payton. They were in search of an experienced head coach, and they acquired one who already knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

Sean Payton is poised to bring about a positive change in Colorado, primarily concerning Russell Wilson. However, he has also been adding other players to bolster the team’s competitiveness and assemble a highly talented roster for this year.

Broncos acquire new player via trade with the Saints

During the offseason, the Broncos made a surprising move by releasing Brandon McManus, much to the shock of their fans. Now, they have acquired a player who is poised to be his replacement, despite already having Brett Maher on the team.

The Broncos traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Saints for Wil Lutz, who will be reunited with Sean Payton. During his seven-year tenure in the NFL, he has attempted 195 field goals and scored 165 of them.

Who will be Brandon McManus’ replacement at the Denver Broncos?

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos signed Brett Maher, former Dallas Cowboys kicker. However, this move seems to indicate that Sean Payton is not convinced with him and may use Lutz as Brandon McManus’s replacement.