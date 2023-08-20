The 2023 NFL campaign is approaching, and teams are already getting into the spirit. During Week 2 of the preseason, fans of the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers engaged in a massive brawl, as if it were a regular season game.

Everything is set for another exciting NFL season. The 32 teams are participating in the preseason, which offers them the opportunity to evaluate new players and determine who will make the 53-man roster.

Even though its preseason, some teams are taking it very seriously. Now, fans of the Broncos and 49ers proved they don’t want to lose a single game this year, even if it’s friendly.

Video: Broncos and 49ers fans start huge fight at Levi’s Stadium

In two weeks, all the 32 clubs will start their journey to the Super Bowl LVIII. The preseason is very important for each team, as they get to see new players in action more seriously.

It is rare for fans to take these games as seriously as their teams do. However, the supporters of the Broncos and 49ers have demonstrated their thirst for victory and discomfort with potential losses.

During Week 2 of the preseason, both clubs faced each other at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won the game, but somehow its fans were not completely satisfied, as they started a massive brawl in the stands.

Video footage revealed that the fight involved 49ers fans, but there were some individuals without jerseys, making it uncertain whether they were Broncos fans. The brawl lasted for more than a minute before security arrived to intervene.