Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Broncos confirm Bo Nix’s key teammates are out for game against Chiefs in Week 11

The Denver Broncos officially announced their injury report ahead of a long-awaited matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Bo Nix quarterback of the Denver Broncos
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesBo Nix quarterback of the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos could take a very important step in their fight to win the AFC West with a victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 11.

Advertisement

At the moment, the Broncos have a record of 8-2, leading the division, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) and the Chiefs (5-4). Therefore, a win would give Sean Payton’s team a three-game lead over Kansas City, in addition to controlling the tiebreaker. A massive step.

However, the big problem for the Broncos is that injuries are piling up on their road to the Super Bowl. The latest report has confirmed several absences for the blockbuster matchup at Mile High.

Advertisement

Who has been ruled out for Broncos against Chiefs?

Running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out for the game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury. Patrick Surtain II, their star at cornerback, is also out as he hasn’t fully recovered from his pectoral injury.

Linebacker Alex Singleton won’t play against the Chiefs due to an illness. Tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) are officially out as well.

Advertisement

The Broncos have an impressive seven-game winning streak and, in addition to chasing the AFC West, they are also in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, pursuing the New England Patriots (9-2).

Sean Payton’s net worth: How much wealth does the Denver Broncos head coach have?

see also

Sean Payton’s net worth: How much wealth does the Denver Broncos head coach have?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Patrick Mahomes fires warning at Broncos, Chargers after Chiefs’ 2025 struggles
NFL

Patrick Mahomes fires warning at Broncos, Chargers after Chiefs’ 2025 struggles

Bo Nix sends clear message to critics: ‘Say it to my face’ as Broncos QB struggles
NFL

Bo Nix sends clear message to critics: ‘Say it to my face’ as Broncos QB struggles

Pete Carroll gets brutally honest with Raiders’ offense struggles after loss to the Broncos
NFL

Pete Carroll gets brutally honest with Raiders’ offense struggles after loss to the Broncos

Browns make something clear on Shedeur Sanders and the QB battle in Cleveland
NFL

Browns make something clear on Shedeur Sanders and the QB battle in Cleveland

Better Collective Logo