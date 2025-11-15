The Denver Broncos could take a very important step in their fight to win the AFC West with a victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 11.

At the moment, the Broncos have a record of 8-2, leading the division, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) and the Chiefs (5-4). Therefore, a win would give Sean Payton’s team a three-game lead over Kansas City, in addition to controlling the tiebreaker. A massive step.

However, the big problem for the Broncos is that injuries are piling up on their road to the Super Bowl. The latest report has confirmed several absences for the blockbuster matchup at Mile High.

Who has been ruled out for Broncos against Chiefs?

Running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out for the game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury. Patrick Surtain II, their star at cornerback, is also out as he hasn’t fully recovered from his pectoral injury.

Linebacker Alex Singleton won’t play against the Chiefs due to an illness. Tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) are officially out as well.

The Broncos have an impressive seven-game winning streak and, in addition to chasing the AFC West, they are also in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, pursuing the New England Patriots (9-2).