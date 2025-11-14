Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs’ final injury report for blockbuster game against Broncos in Week 11

The Chiefs' backfield remains the biggest question mark heading into Denver, but Andy Reid got good news for the rest of the roster. The renewed depth around the field adds intrigue to a matchup that could decide the direction of their season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week to face the Denver Broncos in what represents a final opportunity to stay alive in the race for the AFC West title.

The loss to the Bills left them with a 5-4 record, and considering the Broncos are 8-2, failing to get the win in Denver would put them three games behind, plus they would lose the tiebreaker against Sean Payton’s team. It would practically be game over for the division.

The Chiefs remain Super Bowl favorites despite being in third place in their division and currently out of the playoffs. That’s why the latest injury report is key to knowing whether Patrick Mahomes will have his full arsenal available.

Who is out for Chiefs against Broncos?

Isiah Pacheco has been officially ruled out by the Kansas City Chiefs for the game against the Denver Broncos due to a knee injury. Once again, Kareem Hunt will handle the majority of the workload since general manager Brett Veach did not acquire another running back before the trade deadline.

On Friday, the Chiefs received good news across the board, as several key players were listed as full participants and are expected to play in Denver. George Karlaftis, dealing with a thumb injury earlier in the week, was upgraded to full participation, and safety Jaden Hicks continued practicing fully despite a pectoral issue.

Charles Omenihu (ankle), Josh Simmons (personal), Trey Smith (back), and Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle) were all full participants as well. Xavier Worthy, who had been limited with an ankle injury on Thursday, also returned as a full participant, putting him on track to be available against the Broncos.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Better Collective Logo