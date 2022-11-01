The trade deadline brought another blockbuster move as the Broncos are moving on from a former first-round pick: Bradley Chubb is leaving Denver to join a Super Bowl contendant.

It seems like the Broncos are already 'waiving the white flag' for the 2022 NFL season. Denver has traded Bradley Chubb, a former first-round pick, to a Super Bowl contendant as their hopes are almost gone this year.

The trade deadline is a very special moment in the NFL. All the teams are trying to get the best players available and, thanks to their need, they give away huge picks or players to acquire their targets.

Now, with a 3-5 record in the 2022 NFL season, it seems like Denver is already thinking in the 2023 campaign. They gave away Bradley Chubb to a Super Bowl contendant, which thinks that the linebacker is the player they needed to fight for the championship.

Bradley Chubb's trade to the Miami Dolphins: What are the Broncos receiving?

In recent days, multiple reports said that the Broncos might be trading their best players thinking in the 2023 NFL season. With a 3-5 record, it would be pretty hard for them to earn a spot in the Playoffs this year.

For this reason, Denver moved on from Bradley Chubb, one of their best players, to recover some picks in the next Drafts. When they traded for Russell Wilson, they gave away too many picks and the fans were not very comfortable with the move.

Now, Bradley Chubb will be playing for the Dolphins. Miami still is in the hunt for a spot in the Playoffs and think that adding a top linebacker could be the solution to its problems as they only have 15 sacks this season and the former fifth-overall pick is a specialist in this topic.

Of course, they had to give away huge things for Chubb. In exchange for the linebacker, Miami gave Denver a 2023 1st round (San Francisco pick), 2024 4th-pick and running back Chase Edmonds; Dolphins acquired the OLB and a 2025 5th round pick.