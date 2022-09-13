In his first game as an NFL head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a controversial decision by opting to attempt a game-winning 64-yard field goal instead of going for it in 4th and five. Next day, the Broncos head coach reacted to the backlash.

The Broncos arrived at the first game of the 2022 NFL season in high spirits. Russell Wilson was about to make his first start since joining Denver, which created a lot of expectations in a team that lacked a reliable quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

However, there was skepticism around the appointment of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach - and he failed to prove his doubters wrong in the first game of the year. The Broncos were unable to control Geno Smith, who led the Seahawks to an unexpected victory in Week 1.

But it wasn't just the result or the team's performance that put Hackett in the eye of the storm. Instead, his decision to run the clock and attempt a game-winning field goal from 64 yards in 4th and five was met with heavy criticism after Brandon McManus failed the kick.

Broncos News: Nathaniel Hackett admits attempting 64-yard FG vs. Seattle was a mistake

In the postgame press conference, the Broncos head coach justified sending McManus to the field - but it didn't take long for him to change his mind. Only a day later, Hackett confessed he regrets making that call.

“Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said, via ProFootballTalk. "Just one of those things, you look back at it and you say, ‘Of course we should go for it. We missed the field goal.’

"But in that situation we had a plan. We knew the 46 was the mark," Hacket continued, though he clarified that he's more upset about the previous play. "We were third and fifteen I think, or third and thirteen, I'm more upset about that play before, to lose yards."

It was certainly not the best way to start for Hackett, who has a point to prove in his first job as head coach. The Broncos have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday when they face the Texans in their first home game of the season.