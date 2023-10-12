NFL: The single player of the Broncos' roster who is not tradeable, and is not Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos are really struggling this year to be a competitive team. Amid a disappointing 2023 NFL season, they are starting to listen to offers for several players, including their star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Recent years have posed significant challenges for the Broncos. Following their Super Bowl 50 victory, the team has struggled to compete in the AFC West, enduring six losing seasons in the past seven campaigns.

Last year, the Broncos traded their star linebacker, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins before the end of the season. Now, it appears they may be interested once again in parting ways with several top players to facilitate a rebuild and ensure a brighter future.

Report: Only one Broncos player is off the trade discussion

With a 1-4 record in the 2023 NFL season, it seems like the Broncos could once again be interested in trading away key players to earn top draft picks. Sean Payton, head coach of the team, recently said that they could be sellers with the trade deadline just around the corner, opening the door to proposals.

However, reports indicate that the only untradeable player is Russell Wilson. This is because many NFL executives consider his contract too expensive, believing that there are more cost-effective options available on the market.

Last year, prior to the 2022 season, Russell Wilson signed a 5-year, $242.5 million contract extension with the Broncos, with $161 million of them completely guaranteed, which is why several executives are not really interested in pursuing the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

What players could the Denver Broncos trade?

Several rumors suggest that the Denver Broncos could be among the top sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. Given their 1-4 record so far, it doesn’t seem likely that they will be able to turn things around and secure a playoff spot this year.

Last year, reports indicated that the best trade assets they had were Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, their two top wide receivers. However, Sean Payton has said that they won’t trade both wideouts, but he has also not closed the door on moving on from at least one of them.

Even though Patrick Surtain is arguably the best player on their roster, it is highly unlikely that the Broncos will trade him. He is one of the premier cornerbacks in the entire league, and despite their defensive struggles, he has had a formidable season so far.