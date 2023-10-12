NFL: Broncos maintain the longest and most disappointing streak in the entire league

The Denver Broncos have endured six consecutive seasons with losing records, and they’ve now added another disappointing streak, making it the longest in the entire NFL.

Eight years ago, the NFL saw how the Denver Broncos completely dominated the league. With a very strong defense and a reliable offense, the AFC West team was able to win Super Bowl 50 and give their fans another joy.

However, things have definitely not been the same since then. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2015, and the franchise has been unable to find the right path to return to those glory days they had a few years ago.

Broncos have one of the most disappointing streaks in the entire NFL

It is clear that the Denver Broncos are not going through their best time. The team from Colorado secured its third Vince Lombardi trophy in 2015, but that was the last time they were able to achieve success.

Since their victory in the Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have had six seasons with a losing record in seven campaigns. They could add one more this year if things continue the same, as they now hold a 1-4 record after five weeks played.

However, this streak isn’t the most disheartening for the Denver Broncos at present. Over the past years, they’ve experienced several losses, including 10 consecutive defeats after holding a halftime lead, the most by any team in NFL history.

Naturally, this troubling trend is a source of concern for the team’s front office and their dedicated fan base. It appears that the Broncos struggle to maintain leads established at halftime, with some unforeseen challenges affecting their momentum in the locker room during halftime.

Through five games, statistics reveal that the Denver Broncos are experiencing one of their worst seasons in recent memory. They currently rank at the bottom in points and yards allowed by their defense, reminiscent of their 2010 season when they finished with a 4-12 record.

If this trend persists, achieving a winning record this year will be an uphill battle. Sean Payton faces a huge challenge, with limited time to demonstrate that his acquisition in exchange for a 1st round pick was justified.

How many losing seasons have the Denver Broncos had in their history?

Including their years in the AFL, the Denver Broncos have had 25 losing seasons in their history. Given that they commenced their first campaign in 1960, it represents a mixed record, not exceptionally poor but not the best either.

In another less-than-impressive statistic, the Broncos are tied with the New England Patriots as the teams with the most Super Bowl losses. Denver has competed for the Vince Lombardi Trophy eight times but has secured victory only three times.

As of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, the Broncos have a regular-season all-time record of 501 wins, 460 losses, and 10 ties. In the playoffs, they hold a positive 23-19 record but have not made a postseason appearance since their Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015.