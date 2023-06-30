The Denver Broncos had high hopes last year regarding what Russell Wilson could do for the team. Unfortunately, the quarterback didn’t have a great campaign, but now WR Jerry Jeudy has revealed a huge change in their offense that could help them succeed in the 2023 NFL season.

Before the 2022 campaign, the Broncos decided to bring an elite quarterback to lead the team. They were searching for a Super Bowl champion, and they selected one who won the Vince Lombardi trophy against them: Russell Wilson.

The AFC West team made a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson. However, the quarterback faced significant struggles in his first season in Colorado and fell short of the expectations fans had for him.

Jerry Jeudy reveals a massive change in Broncos offense for the upcoming season

Even though the Broncos were perceived as a highly competitive squad last year, they ultimately disappointed their fans. The team finished at the bottom of the AFC West with a 5-12 record, and naturally, Russell Wilson was primarily blamed for the outcome.

The Broncos gave a total of five draft selections (two first-rounders) and three players for the quarterback. Unfortunately, some of his teammates were unable to stay healthy, and Wilson didn’t have enough weapons on the field to prove himself to the team.

Jerry Jeudy was one of those players. The wide receiver experienced three injuries last season, which prevented him from assisting the quarterback and the team. However, he believes that if the group can maintain good health this year, no one will be able to stop them.

“It means a lot,” Jeudy said about staying healthy (via the team’s official website). “We haven’t been all on the same field in [how long], since my rookie year? So you know, it’s been a tough few years. But having everybody on the field at the same time, it’s going to be big, because I know what we’re capable of, and they know what we’re capable of. So having everybody on the same field is going to be a hard group of guys to stop.”