The New York Jets’ once-promising season didn’t last long. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the campaign, and they went from Super Bowl contenders to postseason hopefuls in the blink of an eye.

Still, the Jets managed to win their first game of the season, and they had plenty of opportunities to address Rodgers’ absence by trading for or signing a veteran, yet they chose not to.

The weeks went by, and it became evident that Zach Wilson still wasn’t ready to lead the way for them. Even so, Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh stood by their decision not to pursue another signal-caller, and they kept rolling with the former No. 2 pick.

Fast forward to today, and former Jets QB Joe Flacco sits on a 3-1 record with the playoff-hopeful Cleveland Browns, all while the Jets won’t make the playoffs at all. However, despite that, Saleh has no regrets about his decision.

Jets Have Love For Flacco, But There Are No Regrets

“I don’t think I ever let myself go there,” Saleh told Newsday. “We love Joe, first and foremost. We spent a couple of years with him, love him, love the way he prepares, really pumped for him and the success he’s having. It’s just the decision we made in terms of the quarterback room and the way we developed it over the course of OTAs and training camp. It was just a decision we made.”

Flacco wasn’t at his best during his three-year stint with the Jets, but he could’ve at least given them a veteran presence and leadership in the locker room. Now, he’s become a fan favorite in Cleveland and is having a movie-like career resurgence:

“I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is,” Flacco said. “I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure. There’s 32 teams in the NFL. They’re just another one. I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys.”

Football Isn’t That Simple

Of course, it’s not like Flacco would’ve led the Jets to success right away. They don’t have the same elite offensive line the Browns have, and with his lack of mobility, chances are he would’ve fared as poorly as Wilson did, but that’s something we’ll never know now.

The fact that he’s been the best quarterback for the Browns this season speaks volumes about him not being as washed as some fans and analysts said. It also proves that there was a lot more the Jets front office could’ve done to solve their situation.

Now, Flacco and the Browns can clinch a postseason berth with a win over his former team. And while the defense won’t make it easy for him, this Browns team has been the opposite of the Jets; they’ve been the most resilient squad in the entire league, constantly finding ways to win regardless of who’s hurt and who’s playing.