NFL News: Browns QB Deshaun Watson exits game against Bengals with believed serious injury

In Week 7 of the NFL, the Cleveland Browns lost QB Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to what is believed to be a serious injury.

The Cleveland Browns are among the teams with the worst record in the NFL, and now they must contend with the recent injury to their star QB, Deshaun Watson, during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Clemson standout left the field visibly in pain, suggesting a serious injury.

According to the official Cleveland Browns account on X (formerly Twitter), Watson left the field with an Achilles injury. If confirmed, this could significantly impact Watson’s future with the franchise.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

*Developing story…