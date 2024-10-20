Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Browns QB Deshaun Watson exits game against Bengals with believed serious injury

In Week 7 of the NFL, the Cleveland Browns lost QB Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to what is believed to be a serious injury.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesDeshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Matías Persuh

The Cleveland Browns are among the teams with the worst record in the NFL, and now they must contend with the recent injury to their star QB, Deshaun Watson, during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Clemson standout left the field visibly in pain, suggesting a serious injury.

According to the official Cleveland Browns account on X (formerly Twitter), Watson left the field with an Achilles injury. If confirmed, this could significantly impact Watson’s future with the franchise.

DeShaun Watson

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy makes big suggestion to Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy makes big suggestion to Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes

Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends strong message to critics after dominant win over Texas
College Football

Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends strong message to critics after dominant win over Texas

NFL News: Raiders owner Mark Davis breaks silence about Davante Adams' trade to the Jets
NFL

NFL News: Raiders owner Mark Davis breaks silence about Davante Adams' trade to the Jets

Lionel Messi could surpass Ronaldo in another feat at FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami
Soccer

Lionel Messi could surpass Ronaldo in another feat at FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo