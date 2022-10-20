Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady addressed the media this week ahead of the Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers. In his press conference, he apologized for making an unfortunate comment earlier this week.

When Tom Brady changed his mind and decided to come out of retirement to run things back with the Buccaneers, the expectations were through the roof. Last year, the veteran quarterback proved he still had a lot left in the tank and it looked like Tampa Bay had unfinished business.

However, the team got off to a slow start this year. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Bucs have plenty of work to do to improve their 3-3 record. On top of that, Brady is reportedly dealing with a complicated situation at home as well.

His decision to continue playing football at 45 may have taken a toll on his marriage with Gisele Bundchen, as the couple is believed to be going through difficult times. Brady has recently opened up on the work-life balance, making a controversial comment which he later regreted.

Buccaneers' Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL season to military deployment

“Before we start can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words. I apologize,” Brady said on Thursday, via ProFootballTalk.

“To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

Brady made the controversial comparison earlier this week in his Let's Go podcast on SiriusXM, speaking with co-host Jim Gray and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant about the challenges of balancing work and personal life.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said. “There’s only one way to do it. And I think Jim, we’ve talked from time to time just about how do you enjoy the certain moments of it? The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, how do I get it done? You know, what do I got to do to get it done?”

Of course, that sparked a lot of backlash. But Brady then acknowledged he made a mistake and publicly apologized for his choice of words, which is why this shouldn't escalate any further.